After 20 years, Tennessee Tech athletic director retires

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 21 years as athletic director, Mark Wilson will end his tenure at Tennessee Tech University this summer.

Wilson has worked in the position since 2004.

"It has been a great privilege and my absolute honor to serve the thousands of amazing, high-achieving student-athletes of Tennessee Tech over the last 21 years," Wilson said in a statement to the school. "I am proud of the academic, athletic, and community successes they achieved, with excellent teaching and leadership from the TTU faculty, coaches, and staff. I want to extend deep gratitude to Dr. Bob Bell for providing me this opportunity in 2004, and am thankful to have had the pleasure to serve both Dr. Bell and Dr. Phil Oldham as director of athletics. I have loved working alongside our donors, corporate partners, alumni, fans, community members, coaches, and staff to propel Tennessee Tech Athletics, Putnam County, and the City of Cookeville to new heights. Thank you for blessing me in so many immeasurable ways. Wings Up!"

A national search for his position will begin immediately. Wilson's last day is June 30.

