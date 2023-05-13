After 63 years open, Donelson Bowl enters its final weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing about living in Nashville today, it feels like we are so often saying goodbye to something that's been around for so long. This Sunday is the final day for a true Nashville institution.

Bowling is just part of the love story of Jessie and Todd Camp.

"Me and my husband, we've bowled all over the place," Jessie smiled.

"We actually met bowling in high school," Todd remembered. "We were rivals!"

"He came up to me and thought he could help me," Jessie laughed.

"I said, 'hey, can I get your phone number?" Todd said.

"This is one of the places we'd come to bowl," said Jessie.

She's talking about Donelson Bowl. Flash forward, Todd and Jessie have been managing this place for 11 years.

"Yeah, and I get to bowl for free!" Jessie said. "It's the oldest bowling alley in Nashville."

"We opened in 1960," said Todd. "It's a Nashville staple. It's a Nashville original."

Donelson Bowl's part of a lot of other people's stories too.

"Reminds me of hanging out with my mom here when I was younger," said bowler James Shaw.

"Let's just smash some pins!" laughed a bowler, going by her bowler name Willow. "I called it 'going to my therapist' cause its stepping away from everything for a moment!"

After 63 years, the story of the Donelson Bowl is ending.

"COVID hurt us a lot," Jessie said.

Beyond that, the Camps said some mainstays of the staff have died in recent years. Owner The Crescent Bowling Company is selling the site to a real estate developer looking to build a new apartment complex in the space on Donelson Pike.

"I hate to see everything I grew up with and my father grew up with disappearing," said Todd.

"Slowly, your childhood is being taken away and replaced by apartment complexes," said Jessie. "It is really sad."

Even with all the changes coming, one thing is staying the same. The plan is for the classic Donelson Bowl sign to remain.

Donelson Bowl begins its last weekend open in Nashville. Its final day is Sunday, May 14.

"I got a tattoo of the neon outside!" Willow smiled. "Where are we gonna go, y'know? This was our place!"

"Part of me understands, but there's still some tears," said James.

"It was an honor to manage this place the last 11 years," said Todd. "It was an honor to get to know the people."

"'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened,'" Jessie read from a sign inside the bowling alley. "That really resonated with all of us and has kept us going."

"It's one last smile in a place that's brought so many smiles over the last 63 years," said Todd.