After a beloved teacher's death, his children launched scholarship in his memory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved Spanish teacher, Gerardo Behori, is being remembered after his unexpected death earlier this month, following his disappearance in November.

The 64-year-old educator, who was last seen at RePublic High School, became the focus of a Silver Alert when he was reported missing on November 22.

According to police, Behori’s phone was last detected in the Opryland area. His daughter, Madina Behori, shared that she — along with her brother and a group of friends, both local and from out of state — actively searched for him.

Despite their efforts, they received the heartbreaking news on Dec. 5 that Gerardo’s body had been found in his vehicle. The family is still working to confirm details regarding the circumstances of his death.

Madina, who is still trying to cope with the loss of her father, spoke fondly of him.

"He was always learning, always reading. He was always seeking more information and knowledge," she said.

Behori, originally from Central Africa, came to the United States to pursue higher education. Earning his degree in Latin American and Caribbean studies, he went on to become a passionate Spanish teacher.

His dedication to education was reflected in his work at RePublic High School, where he was last reported to be seen before his disappearance.

For Gerardo, education was not just a profession. It was a lifelong pursuit.

"Higher education is something that’s very important to my dad," Madina said.

To honor his legacy, Madina and her brother have launched the Gerardo Behori Dream Fund, a scholarship for Central and West African students aspiring to attend college in the United States.

The fund on bold.org aims to raise $5,000 by Dec. 30, with all donations being 100% tax-deductible. This gives students time to apply and for applications to be reviewed.

"My dad can continue to look out for students and can continue to support them and their dreams," said Madina.

The scholarship will provide opportunities for students to pursue their academic dreams, ensuring that Gerardo’s passion for education lives on.

As the family waits for the results of an autopsy and toxicology report to determine the cause of Gerardo's death, Madina finds some comfort in knowing that her father’s legacy will continue through this fund.



