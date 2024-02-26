After a deadly shooting in Madison, homicide detectives are investigating

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was found shot after an exchange of gunfire on Sunday near Rio Vista Drive in Madison, according to police.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating, officials say.
This is a developing situation — as soon as we have more information we will let you know.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp