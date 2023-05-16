After a four-year investigation, DNA could help identify 'Vandy Jane Doe'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than four years after a woman's body was found on the side of a road in northwest Nashville, Metro Police continue to work to identify her and find out how she died.

On Sept. 8, 2018, around 10:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to the scene of a grisly discovery on Sulphur Creek Road. A woman badly decomposed body was found in a ditch just off the road. Detectives believe she was Black or possibly Hispanic, between 15 and 25 years old and between 5 feet and 5'5'' tall. Due to the condition of her remains, her weight and eye color are unknown. Her cause of death was undetermined, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

"She was definitely what we call 'a body dump' on the side of the road," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "There was also some of the taller grass that appeared to have been pushed down to conceal the body, so it wasn’t quite as noticeable."

Filter said the woman was dressed from head to toe in clothing with the Vanderbilt University logo — earning her the name "Vandy Jane Doe."

She wore a black 1/4 zip Under Armor brand top with a Vanderbilt logo, black and gold leggings that had the Vanderbilt "V" in a geometric pattern. She also wore a ZooZatZ brand black running belt with a zip pocket, a necklace that appeared to be missing a charm, a green and black sports bra, black undershirt and white socks. She was not wearing any shoes.

Because of the woman's clothing, Metro Police reached out to Vanderbilt University for additional information. However, school officials said they had no reports of missing students or staff members.

A forensic artist from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) constructed an image of what the woman may have looked like in life. However, the photo didn't help generate any new leads.

However, Filter said DNA may help provide a big break in the case. A sample of the woman's DNA has been sent to a private lab for forensic genetic genealogy.

"Hopefully, in the coming months we will have a profile that we will be able to upload and be able to do research on her family background," said Filter. "DNA is our best way of linking missing and unidentified people."

While police wait for the results, they are still hopeful someone will recognize the pictures of the woman's face and clothing.

Anyone with information about Vandy Jane Doe is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.