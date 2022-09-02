Watch Now
News

Actions

After a quiet summer, 2022 hurricane season is becoming more active

wx4.png
WTVF
wx4.png
Posted at 10:08 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 23:08:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — It has been a fairly quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season. In fact, we finished the month of August without any named storms. That is something that hasn't happened in the Atlantic in 25 years.

wx1.png

Now that we are heading into September, the tropics are looking more active with several disturbances we are watching. Today, Tropical Storm Danielle developed in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane in the next two days. Its track has it moving northward into cooler waters and poses no threat to the US mainland.

wx2.png
wx3.png

It's not uncommon for hurricane season to perk up around the Labor Day holiday. September is usually the "peak" of hurricane season. The next named storm this year would be "Earl."

wx4.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap