After a quiet summer, 2022 hurricane season is becoming more active

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been a fairly quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season. In fact, we finished the month of August without any named storms. That is something that hasn't happened in the Atlantic in 25 years.

Now that we are heading into September, the tropics are looking more active with several disturbances we are watching. Today, Tropical Storm Danielle developed in the northern Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane in the next two days. Its track has it moving northward into cooler waters and poses no threat to the US mainland.

It's not uncommon for hurricane season to perk up around the Labor Day holiday. September is usually the "peak" of hurricane season. The next named storm this year would be "Earl."