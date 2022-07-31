After being scammed out of tickets, one family gifted up-close seats at WWE SummerSlam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The walls of his bedroom say it all. For Demetrius Trotter, wrestling is his life.

"Well he got into wrestling when he was young. I started letting him watch it," said his mother Karen. "So every time I go to Walmart he always wants a DVD."

But Demetrius is a fighter in his own right- the 43-year-old has cerebral palsy.

"They told me Demetrius wasn't going to live past five months, they told me he wasn't going to live past a year," said Karen.

When she learned the WWE was coming to town, she jumped at the opportunity to buy tickets for her son Demetrius.

"As far as him going into the community to do different activities and stuff like anybody else does he's not able to do that because he's not able to use his hands, he's not able to feed his self and do for his self," said Karen.

So she googled Ticketmaster and called a number she thought was for the company, but the number turned out to be a scam. The operator stole $250 from Karen.

That's where they thought the story would end, but it caught the attention of many, including eyes at the WWE. A surprise phone call from a WWE representative led to the Trotters receiving free tickets for SummerSlam along with a box full of t-shirts.

Surrounded by family, Demetrius' dream became a reality- they sat just feet away from the ring at Saturday night's show.

The Trotters may be victims of a scam, but Karen said their story is proof of all the good that's still out there. "I will always remember and be thankful that he got to come," said Karen.

Now it seems Demetrius may have to find more room on his walls after his story of a scam turned into a dream at SummerSlam. "He wants the belt, he wants the necklace, he wants it all," laughed Karen. "He said he wants it all."