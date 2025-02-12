After clean up from a homeless encampment, Brookmeade Park to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a year of overhaul and cleanup, Brookmeade Park will finally reopen to the public this week.
Brookmeade Park is conveniently located on Charlotte Pike near the Walmart Supercenter, but it became a homeless encampment a little more than a decade ago.
The park will open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.
After community tension came to a head the city relocated the unhoused people. By January 2023, the final 45 people were gone.
Meanwhile, $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief funding was set aside to restore the park.
The 14-acre park — located in Whites Bend of the Cumberland River — includes a half-mile paved greenway trail leading to an overlook on the river's bluff that memorializes a key Civil War battle between Confederate troops and Union Navy gunboats.
The greenway and park will be open daily from dawn to dusk. A fence with an electronic gate will remain in place to help ensure the safety of park visitors. Additional Park rules and visitor information include the following:
- Keep pets on-leash not exceeding 6 ft.
- Put trash in receptacles at trailheads
- Leave valuables at home
- Take car keys with you
- Trails and bridges may be slippery
- Drugs and Alcohol are strictly prohibited
- No Motorized Vehicles
- No Horses
- No Hunting
