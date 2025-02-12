After clean up from a homeless encampment, Brookmeade Park to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a year of overhaul and cleanup, Brookmeade Park will finally reopen to the public this week.

Brookmeade Park is conveniently located on Charlotte Pike near the Walmart Supercenter, but it became a homeless encampment a little more than a decade ago.

The park will open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.

After community tension came to a head the city relocated the unhoused people. By January 2023, the final 45 people were gone.

Meanwhile, $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief funding was set aside to restore the park.

The 14-acre park — located in Whites Bend of the Cumberland River — includes a half-mile paved greenway trail leading to an overlook on the river's bluff that memorializes a key Civil War battle between Confederate troops and Union Navy gunboats.

The greenway and park will be open daily from dawn to dusk. A fence with an electronic gate will remain in place to help ensure the safety of park visitors. Additional Park rules and visitor information include the following:



Keep pets on-leash not exceeding 6 ft.

Put trash in receptacles at trailheads

Leave valuables at home

Take car keys with you

Trails and bridges may be slippery

Drugs and Alcohol are strictly prohibited

No Motorized Vehicles

No Horses

No Hunting

