After clean up from a homeless encampment, Brookmeade Park to reopen

WTVF
The Reclaim Brookmeade Park group believes the city needs more transition centers to make the park safe for everyone.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a year of overhaul and cleanup, Brookmeade Park will finally reopen to the public this week.

Brookmeade Park is conveniently located on Charlotte Pike near the Walmart Supercenter, but it became a homeless encampment a little more than a decade ago.

The park will open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13.

After community tension came to a head the city relocated the unhoused people. By January 2023, the final 45 people were gone.

Meanwhile, $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief funding was set aside to restore the park.

The 14-acre park — located in Whites Bend of the Cumberland River — includes a half-mile paved greenway trail leading to an overlook on the river's bluff that memorializes a key Civil War battle between Confederate troops and Union Navy gunboats.

The greenway and park will be open daily from dawn to dusk. A fence with an electronic gate will remain in place to help ensure the safety of park visitors. Additional Park rules and visitor information include the following:

  • Keep pets on-leash not exceeding 6 ft.
  • Put trash in receptacles at trailheads
  • Leave valuables at home
  • Take car keys with you
  • Trails and bridges may be slippery
  • Drugs and Alcohol are strictly prohibited
  • No Motorized Vehicles
  • No Horses
  • No Hunting

