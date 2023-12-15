After eight tornadoes, NewsChannel 5 emphasizes 'Safe Places' ahead of launch

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of buildings, including dozens of mobile homes were destroyed in Saturday's deadly tornado outbreak. That is why NewsChannel 5 started its "Safe Places" program, where organizations can sign up to be a safe place for people during severe weather.

In Clarksville, the EF3 tornado with 150 mph winds destroyed dozens of mobile homes. Michael Darden was inside his mobile home when the tornado alert came through on his phone.

Watch Heather talk to Michael in the player above.

"I just ran to the back and jumped in the tub," Darden said. "As quickly as I got in I was being thrown out.

The tornado threw his mobile home about 250 feet from where it once sat. Darden told NewsChannel 5 it felt like the whole home exploded and he landed by a tree. He climbed in a hole that the tree's roots left to protect himself as the tornado continued to pass.

"I sort of did like two crawls and dove in," Darden said.

Montgomery County EMA Director, Ed Baggett, told NewsChannel 5 many of the mobile homes he inspected after the storm didn't have any anchor ties to the ground. This makes mobile homes more dangerous to be in during a storm.

"We are very fortunate we didn't lose more people when you look at the damage," Baggett said.

Baggett believes having a program like "Safe Places" will save lives during future tornado outbreaks.

"It would be very beneficial," he tells us. "When the warning happens, they can get to a safe shelter and it would be amazing."

Baggett says they now want to partner with NewsChannel 5 to gather safe places to add to our list.

If you would like to be a safe place, send us an email at safeplaces@newschannel5.com