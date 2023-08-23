After her son died in Covenant, she wants an update to school emergency alarms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — William Kinney was the line leader that day.

He was leading his third grade class out of his classroom as the fire alarm went off inside The Covenant School. The haze from the gun shots had triggered the fire alarm, but McKinney's class was unaware there was an active shooter in the building. As protocol, kids line up at the door and head out first. The teacher is last and sweeps the room.

A bill in the special session would change that protocol. It would mandate schools come up with a safety plan that would differentiate the alarm system for emergencies. If passed, all schools — public, charter, private church-related — would have to implement a plan by January 2024. A fiscal note for the bill said it wouldn't be a significant expense for schools.

Three kids died in the Covenant School shooting along with three adults. The shooter died at the hands of police.

"Is it a fire alarm, active shooter, tornado? It's to communicate that. This bill will save lives," House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said. "When an unscheduled alarm goes off, these procedures need to be placed. No one is to blame for what happened before this bill. The first move will be a variety of protocols but it won't be sending the children out in the hallway."

McKinney's mom, Erin, testified via another Covenant parent — Mary Joyce.

"We all know what to do when a fire alarm goes off," McKinney's mom had written. "If it goes off in this hearing room, we would let responders assess the situation. In the horrific age of mass violence, fire alarms can be deadly. Most of the time people in classrooms on another floor can't hear and have no idea there is a threat to their lives other than fire. It's time for a change and approach. Countless lives could be saved. I am so proud of (William), but he gave his life for it and none of our lives will be the same. I would like to add that the protocol

The House passed the bill up the legislative ladder. It's unclear what will happen to the bill since no Senate committees are currently scheduled, and the Senate plans to conclude its business on Thursday.