After his skull was found without his body, his loved ones want answers

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A skull was found washed up with debris in floodwaters with no other remains.

Metro police have now identified the deceased, but the mystery of what happened remains. Now the man's loved ones said they believe he was the victim of foul play. But for now, the Metro Nashville Police Department said there's no way yet to tell if the deceased was the victim of foul play.

The skull was discovered in an area along Collins Creek in Antioch.

"Only his skull was found in April of 2024, and they sent it for DNA. It only came back last week," said Joanne Findley.

And that is when she learned the remains are that of Stanley Dotson Wise III, 34. Wise was the father of Findley's teenage daughter, and the couple, while not married, kept in touch.

"We talked almost every month, at least every month."

That is until Wise vanished in October 2023, and Findley reported him missing.

Now with the positive ID of Wise, she wants to know what happened to him, and where are the rest of his remains.

"Where is his body? I want to know where his body is?"

Findley suspects foul play.

Wise's car has never been found, and suspiciously, someone had used his cellphone.

"His half sister received a call from his phone number, and he was already gone."

That call led to no leads, so Findley said the mystery remains.

"I hope someone knows something and please come forward because our family is devastated. We need answers," she said.

It is worth noting: Forensic experts said it's not unusual to find a skull without a body if the remains were left exposed to the elements for an extended period of time. But finding those other remains could provide some valuable clues as to what happened.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Metro Police Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help pay for Stanley Wise's memorial service.

