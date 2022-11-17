After kennels injured animals at the shelter, this nonprofit is raising money for new ones

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County has nearly 30 dog kennels in need of major repair. The kennels are so bad they're causing injuries to the dogs. But the cost is too much for the county alone.

Robin Lapre is a volunteer at the Cheatham County Animal Control Center.

She's also the president of the nonprofit that supports the animal control center called Saving Cheatham Animals Mission Pawsible.

Lapre says the point of the nonprofit is to help cover costs in the animal center the county can't.

The most recent campaign to help raise funds to replace all the old kennels.

Walking through, visitors can see how the wires on the fence are bent, broken and busted.

"When you have a small county shelter like we have, the budget is also small, and it's really not enough to provide all the care that we want to, so we started the nonprofit with the goal of just getting more people contributing and involved," Lapre said.

There are 26 dog kennels, and they all need to be replaced.

"They're at least 20 years old. And when we walk through, you'll see they're chain links. The animals tear at it, and basically the wires have gotten a little bit sharp. We just felt that we could do better," said Lapre

These rundown kennels have even caused injuries to some of the dogs.

"We would come in and dogs would have little cuts on their paws that sometimes required medical care. And we've been spending probably $2,000 a year just on vet visits to care for these injuries."

Lapre is asking for donations to help raise $45,000 to cover half the cost to purchase new kennels.

"The estimates we got to replace all of our kennel areas was between probably 80 to $100,000."

So far, So far 18 donors consisting of individuals, families and businesses donated a thousand dollars each.

Lapre says those who donate $1,000 to the Guardian Kennel Donor campaign will have a plaque up on one of the kennels recognizing that donation.

If you want to be one of the Kennel Guardians, please reach out by phone 615-423-5718 or email: savingcheathamanimals@gmail.