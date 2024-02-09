After lease wasn't renewed, Lebanon family-owned restaurant starting over after 27 years

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly 30 years in the same location in Lebanon, a family-owned restaurant tells us they were told their lease was not getting renewed.

Known for its customer service and hearty meat and three meals, Frankie's Cafe has been a staple in the community, but now financial challenges loom large for the local business.

The news came as a shock to both the owners and loyal customers.

"It was like a just big family. We knew what they wanted before they even walked through the door," said Christy Mofield, owner of Cedar Street Eats, the now-rebranded Frankie's.

Named after and operated by Mofield's mother, Frankie's Cafe had established itself as a home away from home over its 27 years.

But this all changed late last year when it was time to re-sign the lease.

"We go down there, and we're not expecting this to happen. But then he gives her the lease and says, 'I'm going to give you guys six months to find a new place or just get out,'" recounted Mofield.

Mofield says her mother begged for them to stay.

"She kept begging and begging for more time, and they just said that the insurance has gone up so high, and that they couldn't afford us to be there anymore."

Determined to keep the spirit of Frankie's alive, the family started on their search for a new location,



"We started looking and nothing was found, and everything was $6,000 a month or more. And we were only paying like $950 a month there up there," Mofield lamented.

The family was ready to give up until the community rallied behind Frankie's Cafe, now rebranded as Cedar Street Eats in its new location.

Yet, the transition hasn't been without hurdles. The need for a $15,000 grease trap threatened to derail their efforts.

"I mean, we had a little bit of money going in, you know, to do these things. But when we got here with that $15,000, we just thought it was hopeless," Mofield said.

However, with the generosity of community donations and assistance from the building owner, Mofield and her family are determined to persevere.

Frankie's Cafe, now Cedar Street Eats, is actively seeking support to cover expenses through donation boxes placed at strategic locations in Lebanon, including the Shell Gas station at 1324 W. Main St. and Gondolas at 625 S Cumberland St.

Also, a GoFundMeaccount has been set up to aid in renovation costs.