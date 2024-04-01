Watch Now
After medical episode, Sen. Southerland wheeled out of chamber in Tennessee legislature

Steve Southerland
Mark Humphrey/AP
Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, speaks in favor of his bill to make the Holy Bible the official book of Tennessee, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The Senate voted in favor of the bill over the objections of legislative leaders and the Republican Gov. Bill Haslam. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Steve Southerland
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 17:39:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sen. Steve Southerland was wheeled out of a committee in his chair after experiencing a medical episode on Monday.

The Morristown Republican was conscious when he left the legislature via EMS.

"Sen. Southerland experienced unspecified symptoms during the bill dance presentation and was removed from the chamber by fellow senators," said Adam Kleinheider, spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. "He was attended to by EMS and taken to the hospital."

Southerland is 69. He is a member of the Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Commerce and Labor Committee, Fiscal Review and Senate Ethics Committee.


