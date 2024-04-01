After medical episode, Sen. Southerland wheeled out of chamber in Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sen. Steve Southerland was wheeled out of a committee in his chair after experiencing a medical episode on Monday.

The Morristown Republican was conscious when he left the legislature via EMS.

"Sen. Southerland experienced unspecified symptoms during the bill dance presentation and was removed from the chamber by fellow senators," said Adam Kleinheider, spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. "He was attended to by EMS and taken to the hospital."

Southerland is 69. He is a member of the Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Commerce and Labor Committee, Fiscal Review and Senate Ethics Committee.