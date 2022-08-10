After more than a decade, Chago's Cantina will close down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 11 years, Chago's Catina announced it will close its Belmont location.

The owner Chad Head said it wasn't as a result of going under or going out of business, but as a way to spend more time with their family.

"We are happy and excited to announce that this will be our last week in service," Head wrote on social media. "After 11 1/2 years, we have decided to follow a different path. I want to thank each and every team member that has ever been a part of the Chago's family. Thank you to all of my bar regulars over the years that kept us going. Thank you to my Nashville and Belmont families for all of your support. Thanks to my immediate family for giving me this great opportunity."

Chago's will remain open until Friday. They will end Friday's business with a pig roast.