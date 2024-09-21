After multiple crashes, Nashville's Ewing Drive residents feel 'disregarded'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Claudia Wright and Alanda Thompson turn onto Ewing Drive from their neighborhood on Claymill Court, it looks much different than it used to.

"We have seven subdivisions that all flow out to Ewing," said Wright. "Ewing Drive is not Clarksville Highway, it is not Dickerson Road. It is not Trinity Lane. It is a simple two-lane street."

Both commercial traffic and development must travel through the area with the interstate and Dickerson Pike nearby.

In the last six weeks, three people died in crashed along the road.

Speeding is one of Wright's biggest concerns.

Just down Ewing Drive, an entrance sign is crumbled on the ground after someone died in a car crash at Ewing Drive and Gwynnwood Drive.

Wright said the spot is also a school bus stop.

"Then you have 25-30 UPS, Fedex trucks plowing through," said Alanda. "They come in behind each other because they don't want to let you out."

Claudia and Alanda shared concerns during a meeting on a proposed development Thursday that they worry could bring even more traffic.

"Disregarded and now put in danger," said Wright.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.