After nearly three years and a long rebuilding process, Stoner Creek Elementary is reopening

Posted at 4:43 AM, Nov 28, 2022
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost three years ago a tornado ripped through Mount Juliet taking lives and destroying buildings. One of those buildings was Stoner Creek Elementary school. After a long rebuilding process doors are finally reopening Monday morning.

It’s been almost 1,000 days since students and teachers were at the original site. Being able to reopen hasn’t been easy. Construction, insurance delays and weather kept them from being able to get back sooner.

Over the last few years, the Stoner Creek community has been working through portable classrooms. The gym was the only part of the building that lasted through the storm, the rest of it was completely leveled.

Stoner Creek Elementary School
Stoner Creek Elementary school sits stagnant 10 months after the tornado hit in Wilson County, Tennessee.

The gym got a major facelift as the rest of the building was being reconstructed. The $30 million dollar project also expanded the number of students this elementary school can hold, which is now up to 1,000.

The community is invited to come to celebrate the reopening on December 11.

West Wilson Middle was also hit by the tornado and the site is becoming busier every day. The district will have a better idea of when teachers and students can move in by next summer.

