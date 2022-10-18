After nearly two decades, beloved Sweet 16th Bakery is closing up shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a bakery that has been a cherished part of East Nashville for years.

For nearly two decades, Sweet 16th Bakery has brought smiles to people's faces with incredible cookies and cakes is closing.

Dan and Ellen Einstein opened the neighborhood bakery on 16th Street off Ordway and from then on became an integral part of the community.

Sadly, Dan became sick and after a long illness passed away in January and now Ellen's decided it's time to close the bakery.

She's so thankful for the love and support from everyone but says it's time.

Their last day will be October 29th.