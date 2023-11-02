After returning home from service, veterans keep tackling businesses in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Veteran's Day — a time when the nation comes together to honor and appreciate the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform — is just around the corner.

Veteran's Day serves as a reminder of the commitment and dedication of the military service members. However, for many veterans, life after service can present its own set of challenges. In Tennessee, thousands of veterans have decided on life as business owners.

Jake Holt has been sweating it out at the Workout Anytime in Hendersonville since 2020. Holt, like many others, enjoys the friendly atmosphere and strong sense of community at the gym.

“The staff is friendly. The owner Tim is an amazing person. He is a veteran. He's a believer, a great dad, a great husband,” Holt said.

Tennessee is home to more than 423,000 veterans, with a noteworthy portion of them venturing into the world of business ownership. Surprisingly, over 7,100 veterans in the state are proud entrepreneurs.

Tim Presley, a former Army Reserves serviceman with nearly 10 years of military service, now serves as the owner of Workout Anytime locations in Gallatin and Hendersonville. His journey from military life to a thriving business owner has not been without its share of challenges.

"Took a gamble about seven years ago, started working with a franchise developer, opened our place in Gallatin. Fortunately for us, it was successful. And then we opened the second one here, right in the middle of COVID. Probably not the smartest thing, but we survived that, and things are going well,” Presley said.

Starting a new business can be a challenge when you think about marketing and promotion, managing personal finances and securing the initial capital.

However, Presley's message to aspiring business owners, especially veterans, is clear: Take the plunge and go for it.

“Sometimes you've got to take chances, and they're risky, and don't get me wrong, I'll have many sleepless nights worrying about when we opened the first one, would we be successful. But, you know, if you don't take the challenge, you'll never succeed,” Presley said.

The entrepreneurial spirit among veterans is not limited to Tennessee alone.

Across the United States, there are nearly 2 million veteran-owned small businesses that collectively employ approximately 5 million workers each year.

The Small Business Administration says these veteran-owned enterprises contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, generating a staggering $1.3 trillion in total sales.