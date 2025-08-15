After-school programs provide safety and achievement for youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the school year begins, after-school programs are proving crucial in keeping children safe during the hours when youth crime rates are highest.

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports that 64% of violent crimes committed by youth occur on school days, with nearly 18% happening between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

These statistics highlight why after-school programs like the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee are essential for community safety and youth development.

In 2021, nearly 4,800 kids participated in Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee programs, with more than half registered as members.

"What we offer here is a safe place for them to learn, get their homework done, and explore things that they may not have the opportunity to explore if it wasn't for the boys and girls," said John Marcellus, Director of Development.

Marcellus, who has been in his role for just a year, already sees the significant impact these programs make.

"After-school programming opens the world for so many youth; it's always been my motto to say, if we show our youth the world, they won't desire the streets," Marcellus said.

The numbers support this approach. National data shows youth violence peaks after school hours, despite there being nearly the same number of school days as non-school days throughout the year.

Staff at the Boys & Girls Club work to change these statistics by creating opportunities rather than limitations.

"I believe that when your attention goes, your energy flows," said Ciara McNearley, Teen Tech Center Coordinator and director of the teens. "Maybe I am coming from a space where I might not have all of the resources that I want, but it's the intelligence, it's the creativity, it's talent that helps them continue to push forward."

McNearley finds inspiration in watching the teens' daily dedication.

"I think it's good to be able to say it doesn't matter where you come from, it is looking toward the future, to say, all right, this is what I'm trying to be," McNearley said.

Survey results demonstrate the effectiveness of these programs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee reports that more than 80% of members earn mostly A's and B's, 51% get daily exercise, and more than 90% stand up for what's right—even when their friends disagree.

"We have created a space that is not only safe, but it offers so much opportunity for kids, for teens, to be who they want to be, outside of the world," Marcellus said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee operates 14 club locations in Davidson and Williamson counties, serving young people ages 5 to 18. Their after-school programs run Monday through Friday.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.