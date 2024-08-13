After spike strips and a chase, police arrest suspect for Nashville man's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three years later, a suspect has been arrested for the death of Cecil Holmes Jr., a man found in an apartment complex parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Holmes Jr. died in 2021 in the parking lot of Edgehill Homes on 11th Avenue South. In connection to his death, a grand jury indicted Tyrone Walker in April 2023 on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Watch the police chase in the player above.

On Monday night, police received information that Walker was in a gold SUV, riding around in the Edgehill neighborhood.

Metro Nashville police used their helicopter to monitor Walker from overhead and had to deploy a spike strip to stop the gold SUV he was using. Police said Walker left the SUV and started running. Officers said they chased him into a field and tackled him.

A judge ordered that Walker remain in jail with no bond until a hearing.

He has prior convictions for aggravated burglary, felony theft and felony cocaine possession.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.