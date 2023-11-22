After Stephen Dwyer's death, Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on his home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has pledged to pay off the mortgage on the Clarksville home of Chief Warrant Officer 3, Stephen Dwyer, after he lost his life on Nov. 10.

Dwyer tragically died along with four other crew members when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed in the middle of aerial refueling training over the Mediterranean Sea. He left behind his wife, Allie, and three boys.

During his lifetime, Dwyer followed in his family's military footsteps, receiving a commission in 2009 from the Military Academy. His parents were both graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. While in service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Medal with Combat device.

"As families eagerly anticipate celebrating the holiday season together, Allie and her boys must navigate a future without their beloved husband and father. I hope the promise that they can remain in the home they once shared will offer them some stability in this uncertain time," said Tunnel to Towers CEO, Frank Siller.

Born from the 9/11 tragedy, Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responders' families. Their goal is to deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to recipients nationwide by Christmas Eve, bringing the total to over 200 homes for the year. You can learn more about their mission online.

