After SummerSlam weekend, WWE fans hope WrestleMania is next for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crowds descended upon Nashville as WWE SummerSlam came to town.

The main event was sandwiched between other wrestling events like 'Ric Flair's Last Match' at the Municipal Auditorium. A line of fans wrapped around the building for hours.

So could it all set the stage for the biggest WWE show of the year?

"You want tourism? You want money to be put into Nashville? Bring WrestleMania here," said WWE fan TJ Wiggins who drove from Memphis to attend SummerSlam.

"It's the Super Bowl of wrestling," added Nashville resident Julian Niec.

WWE Hall of Famer, and Hendersonville native, Jeff Jarrett thinks Nashville has what it takes to host WrestleMania. "Growing up in this town, who would have thought that Nashville would be the 'it city' of not just the United States, literally around the world," said Jarrett.

In April, WrestleMania generated a record-breaking $206.5 million in economic impact for its host city Dallas and saw record attendance with a crowd of 156,352 fans over the course of the two-night event.

Jarrett said, "so Nashville gets big event after big event, and I think WrestleMania will be the crowning achievement."

Nashville Sports Council President Scott Ramsey said there have been ongoing discussions with WWE officials. But he points to Nissan Stadium as a possible sticking point.

"I think an improved stadium, I think an enclosed stadium improves our chances," said Ramsey. "I don't think an open-air stadium would eliminate us, but it would certainly add a lot of variables."

Still, this weekend's success is a big step toward wrestling's biggest show coming to Music City.

"I think they typically have been very open about SummerSlam is important to host before WrestleMania," said Ramsey.

"In so many ways the stage is set," said Jarrett. "We just got to walk on stage."

Next year's WrestleMania will be in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. Tickets go on sale August 12.