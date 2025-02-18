After the Storm: Insurance agent offers advice for flood-affected homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have damage from the rising flood water, you're likely dealing with a lot right now.

From understanding coverage and deductibles, filing a claim to get insurance money can be a bit complicated.

I heard from an insurance agent in Nashville to get some advice on how to get your claim processed soon.

"You really just want to be a reassuring person, but also explain the process to them," said Rachel Koons, a team leader with Lockeland Insurance Advisors in Nashville. "So what you should do next, what should you do now."

According to Koons, once you're physically safe after a storm damages your property, reach for your phone or camera.

“Make sure you have pictures of everything that was damaged, whether it's your property, your personal property, furniture, anything,” Koons said.

She recommends calling your insurance agent or the person who sold you your plan to clarify any details on your policy.

She said many plans can help with reimbursement for any work done to stop damage now from getting worse.

"For instance, if you had a tree limb fall on your roof, you can hire someone to come put a tarp over it, clean up anything," Koons said.

If you can no longer live in your home because of the damage, Koons recommends checking your insurance policy for loss of use coverage, that can offer reimbursement for a hotel or temporary housing.

Koons said always save your receipts for any expenses you incur.

When that money gets to your account can vary.

“If you file the claim immediately, it usually takes probably, I would say, less than two weeks to get reimbursed for it," Koons said.

While it may be too late for this round of storms, Koons advises all of her clients to regularly take pictures of items they purchased just in case.

"Keep pictures of your furniture. You know, anytime you buy, you know, a nice brand new couch, take a picture of it,” Koons said.

She also suggests making sure to upload those pictures and important items to a place that the water and damage can't touch.

"Keep a copy of, like a soft copy of your insurance policy in the cloud," Koons said.

