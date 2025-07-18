After their owners passed from cancer, these dogs were rehomed. Now they're back with family

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — After losing both parents to cancer, a Williamson County man has been reunited with his family's beloved dogs that had to be rehomed nearly two years ago.

Ben Griggs now shares his townhome with Charli and Stella, the dogs that once belonged to his parents Molly and Bryan Griggs.

"They love it here," Ben said.

But the journey to this happy reunion has been marked by tragedy.

"Right before we got Stella, my mom got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Ben said.

Molly passed away three years ago. Then tragedy struck again.

"My dad had brain cancer," Ben said. "It came back in December of 2022."

Bryan died about a year and a half ago, leaving the family to make difficult decisions about the dogs' future.

"At the time we just did not have the space for the dogs," Griggs said. "We ended up having to make the difficult decision to rehome them."

But what seemed like a permanent goodbye lasted only about a year and a half. Now with more space in his new townhome, Griggs has welcomed Charli and Stella back into the family.

"Oh it's awesome man. It's the best," Griggs said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.