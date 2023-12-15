After tornado, Clarksville community backs each other through music and beer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Think about a time you've visited a brewery.

There are so many different choices to choose from. Even though we might have different preferences and tastes, we got there for one common reason.

"There's something that connects people through music," said Heather Manese, co-owner of The Fallen Brewery in Clarksville.

On Wednesday night, it didn't really matter what was on tap. Business was still brewing.

"Everybody's coming from different states, different walks of life, so everybody kind of takes care of each other out here," said musician Britt Dignan.

Dignan helped coordinate "A Show for Clarksville" in about 30 minutes. He got in touch with local musicians who all came out to perform throughout the evening.

Manese says 50 percent of their proceeds for the night will go to YaiPak Outreach for their relief efforts.

"Clarksville right now is doing what Clarksville does best," Manese said. "We come together and support one another in a time of need."

"Being a musician, the first thing that popped in my head was trying to put an event together," Dignan said.

Dignan says much of the damage in Clarksville was close to his neighborhood.

"My heart kind of broke for all my neighbors and the families in our neighborhood that lost their houses, their roofs, and everything," he said.

Manese says they raised $2,550 for victims of Saturday's tornado. That doesn't include supplies and other donations that were dropped off. At one point, someone brought in an entire wheelbarrow full of supplies.