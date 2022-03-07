After years in Melrose, The Sutler Saloon will close its doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After decades in the Melrose community, The Sutler Saloon will cease operating in Nashville.

The Sutler Saloon originally opened in 1976, which then was part dive bar and restaurant. Owner Austin Ray and Joe Parkes Jr. reopened the establishment in 2014. Later this week, March 13, will end its run.

"We’ve made the extremely hard decision to close The Sutler," Ray said in an announcement on their website. "It was a piece of history for many longtime Nashvillians, and our vision for the space was to serve creative and delicious Southern food, craft cocktails and local beer, and create unforgettable live music moments. We did all that and then some, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we built during our time here. Being open forever is not the only measure of success, and I’m so grateful to our team at The Sutler, our loyal guests, and the many talented musicians who played our stage."

Though the restaurant is closing, Melrose Billiard Parlor will remain open. The parlor has been in constant business since the 1940s.

Ray said a locally opened business will take over the location, with Bluegrass Brunch moving to Von Elrod's starting in April.