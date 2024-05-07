Aftermath of a tornado causes significant damage in Dekalb County

SMITHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Residents of Dekalb County are still reeling from the aftermath of a tornado that swept through the area, causing significant damage.

The EF1 tornado, which struck just after 4 PM on Monday, left a trail of destruction but thankfully resulted in no injuries.

One resident, Gina Nixon, described the harrowing experience of witnessing the storm's power from her own home.

"I was sitting on my couch because I love storms and I love to watch it. You know, the wind and everything. But I was sitting there and then it was thundering really bad. And then that big branch fell out of a tree and I'm like, okay, and I still continue to sit there and it kept getting darker and then I started seeing debris fall, coming flying through the air. I grabbed my dogs in the closet, but it was like two seconds and it was done," said Nixon.

The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown of an EF-1 tornado in Smithville on Monday, specifically in DeKalb County. Surveyors detailed the tornado's path, indicating that it touched down east of Highway 70 in northwest Smithville before moving east paralleling Allen Ferry Road.

Witnesses likened the scene to something out of "The Wizard of Oz," with debris swirling through the air. The tornado caused damage to several farm buildings, while a few homes suffered significant roof, garage, and exterior wall damage.

Nixon says the insulation from her ceiling came tumbling down and covering a bedroom floor.

The fortunate outcome that no serious injuries or fatalities occurred as a result of the storm.

The Dekalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has commenced damage assessment efforts in the affected area.

Residents whose homes sustained at least moderate damage are encouraged to reach out with their address and a picture of the property. The EMA can be contacted via text at 615-517-2631.