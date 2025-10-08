Aftyn Behn wins Democratic Primary for US House special election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The eyes of the nation are on Tennessee for a special election that could sway the balance of power in Washington D.C.
Republican Congressman Mark Green abruptly resigned this summer leaving his seat open and forcing a special election for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District
Four Democrats from Nashville, including state Reps. Vincent Dixie, Aftyn Behn and Bo Mitchell, and businessman Darden Copeland, entered their party’s primary.
There had been 11 Republican candidates in the primary Tuesday, including state Reps. Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso and Lee Reeves, and a one-time appointee of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Matt Van Epps.
But Van Epps landed a late endorsement from Trump on Friday.
Once the primary is over, the special general election will take place December 2nd.
