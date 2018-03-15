AG Sessions Touts Bump Stock Ban In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke about the Trump administration's plan to ban bump stocks at a conference in Nashville of police chiefs from across the world.
Sessions was the keynote speaker at a conference held by the International Association of Chiefs of Police Thursday at the Sheraton Music City Hotel. In his speech, he promised action to keep schools safer.
"At President Trump’s direction, we have begun the process of banning bump stocks, which in effect turn legal guns into illegal machine guns," he said. "The Department is also providing additional funding for cities and states to hire school resource officers, and offering firearm training to officers and to school personnel alike."
Session praised the work police do in their several communities.
"You are the thin blue line that stands between law-abiding people and criminals – between sanctity and lawlessness," Sessions said. "I know the importance of the work that you do. I know its dangers, challenges, frustrations, and satisfactions."
The attorney general touched on officer interactions with the mentally ill - an issue Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall has been vocal about.
Sessions stopped in Lexington Thursday afternoon to discuss the opioid epidemic with the families of overdose victims.