AG won't appeal resentencing of Tennessee death row inmate

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman attends a hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, he wouldn't appeal the resentencing of Abdur'Rahman, a Tennessee death row inmate, to life in prison after initially resisting the move just two years prior. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he wouldn’t appeal the resentencing of a Tennessee death row inmate to life in prison after initially resisting the move just two years prior.

Last month, a trial court judge resentenced Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman to three consecutive life sentences. Now that Slatery has decided he won’t appeal, Abdur’Rahman will spend the rest of his life in prison but without the threat of execution.

The judge first resentenced Abdur’Rahman, who is Black, in 2019 after questions of racial bias in jury selection arose. That resentencing order was thrown out when an appeals court found the judge did not follow the proper procedure.

