'Against the clock': Police plea with the public on tips to solve Peggy Cox's murder

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a long 34 years for the family of Peggy Cox.

The Franklin woman died this week more than three decades ago while working the Hardee's drive-thru window on Murfreesboro Road. She died on her 49th birthday on Feb. 1, 1991.

"We have never forgotten Peggy Cox, and we don't want the public to forget her either," said Chief Deborah Faulkner, who is over the Franklin Police Department.

FPD said the basic facts of the case haven't evolved over time. They know a male voice was heard over the drive-thru intercom. Witnesses told police that they heard two gunshots from the vehicle. The suspect fled in what is believed to be a late 1980s Nissan Sentra with a license plate that either spelled Liz or Lisa. Right now, there is a $26,000 reward.

Cox's son, Jude, found his mother dead at the drive-thru window. The two worked together at the restaurant.

Detective Matt Thompson said the department has run down both sizeable and small leads but none have lead to arresting a suspect in the case. Though the department hasn't done a large media avail on the case in a decade, Thompson said they are trying to beat time.

"We are against the clock," Thompson said. "The problem we run into now that it's been so long. A lot of the witnesses have passed away or moved away. That's the biggest lead we have is the vehicle."

Thompson explained that half of the crime scene drove away after the shooting happened. No shell casings were found at the scene. And unlike other cold cases full of DNA evidence, Thompson said there's nothing to run through a database to help find a suspect.

Cox's family said they aren't losing hope. They believe someone out in the public still has knowledge of what happened that night.

"It's been a long 34 years," Cox said. "It's been a hard 34 years. We know you're still out there. People know what happened and we would really appreciate some help with this."

If you have any information about Peggy Cox’s murder, call the Franklin PD tipline at 615-550-8404 (or text 615FPD along with your tip to 847411).

