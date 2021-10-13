Agency will check on sex offenders to comply with Halloween rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To ensure an extra layer of precaution, the Tennessee Department of Correction will start its statewide operation to make sure sex offenders are complying with special conditions put in place surrounding the Halloween holiday.

A specific set of rules must be followed by all registered sex offenders this month: no Halloween decorations, no attending Halloween or fall functions, no distributing candy and keeping the porch light turned off on Halloween night, according to TDOC.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living among us in Tennessee,” TDOC commissioner Tony Parker said. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

TDOC Probation and Parole will be performing unannounced home checks all month leading up to Halloween and will be out in neighborhoods Oct. 31 conducting compliance checks.

If residents see a TDOC offender at a Halloween event or with holiday décor, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND and report it, the agency asked.