Aggravated assault, strangulation charges dropped against DCSO correctional officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Charges in a case against a Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer have been dropped.

Officer Bryson Hayes was booked on aggravated assault and strangulation charges at the end of January. Since then, it was determined the criminal prosecution was not warranted.

This is according to the Nashville District Attorney's Office.

Hayes remains in a non-public safety position at this time.