Aggravated Assault Suspect Wanted In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Columbia police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for alleged assault.
Police said 18-year-old Mario Deangelo Irizarry was involved in a dispute in an area of Galloway Street and is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault.
Numerous shots were fired into a home during the incident. No one was hurt.
Police said Irizarry is 5'6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
