Aging in Nashville: high cost of living burdening older adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 67-year-old Barbara Davis has called Nashville home since 1976.

"I remember when 440 was being built and... when the bat building was being built," she said.

But perhaps the biggest change since then has been the cost of living.

"Just gas, maintaining a car, car insurance, clothing, food," said Davis.

In 1982 she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She eventually went on long-term disability before receiving social security. But when she turned 65, Davis realized her pension wouldn't be enough to get by.

"I have to live from paycheck to paycheck," said Davis. "I try to cutback and I try to economize, but health-wise there are things that I need to do to take care of my health."

Now she's back to work at a local hospital.

"I think it impacts older adults in a little bit of a different way because most of them are on a fixed income," said CEO of FiftyForward, Sallie Hussey.

A recent report found half of Nashville seniors struggle to afford basic necessities like food, healthcare or housing.

"Housing is impacting all of us. There's just not enough housing, and there's certainly not enough affordable housing," said Hussey.

As Nashville continues to grow, older adults hope they're not left behind.

"If we want to make Nashville a city for all, then we have to include older adults in that 'all'," said Hussey.