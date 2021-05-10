Watch
AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal

Jenny Kane/AP
This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations. The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News on Friday, March 19, 2021 saying it is “exploring a parent-controlled experience" on Instagram. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 15:06:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery is leading a group of attorneys general from across the U.S. to urge to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

The attorneys general say they're concerned about social media’s effects on the physical and emotional well-being of children. That includes the potential for increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms.

“Facebook has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children,” said Slatery. “Let’s not take their word for it that this time- and with a product specifically created for children- is going to be any different.

The group of 44 attorneys general sent a letter to Zuckerberg to express their concerns with the potential app. Click here to read the full letter.

Facebook in a statement Monday said it's just exploring Instagram for kids and would make every effort to protect children and would not show advertising on such a platform.

Attorneys general from the following states and territories signed the letter:

  • Alaska
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
