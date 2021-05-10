AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery is leading a group of attorneys general from across the U.S. to urge to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.
The attorneys general say they're concerned about social media’s effects on the physical and emotional well-being of children. That includes the potential for increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms.
“Facebook has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children,” said Slatery. “Let’s not take their word for it that this time- and with a product specifically created for children- is going to be any different.
The group of 44 attorneys general sent a letter to Zuckerberg to express their concerns with the potential app. Click here to read the full letter.
Facebook in a statement Monday said it's just exploring Instagram for kids and would make every effort to protect children and would not show advertising on such a platform.
Attorneys general from the following states and territories signed the letter:
Attorneys general from the following states and territories signed the letter:
- Alaska
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming