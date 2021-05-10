AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery is leading a group of attorneys general from across the U.S. to urge to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to drop company plans for a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

The attorneys general say they're concerned about social media’s effects on the physical and emotional well-being of children. That includes the potential for increased cyberbullying, possible vulnerability to online predators, and what they called Facebook’s “checkered record” in protecting children on its platforms.

“Facebook has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children,” said Slatery. “Let’s not take their word for it that this time- and with a product specifically created for children- is going to be any different.

The group of 44 attorneys general sent a letter to Zuckerberg to express their concerns with the potential app. Click here to read the full letter.

Facebook in a statement Monday said it's just exploring Instagram for kids and would make every effort to protect children and would not show advertising on such a platform.

Attorneys general from the following states and territories signed the letter:

