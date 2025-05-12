Ahead of summer vacations and time at the pool - it's Water Safety Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a good time to remind you: this is Water Safety Month and a good time to take stock of your skills.

Whether your summer plans takes you to the community pool, a water park, the river, or a beach, being confident around water often starts with a class.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp spoke to Jerrica Williams today about what the American Red Cross offers to help swimmers feel more confident.

"Our training providers do offer swimming classes for adults and children. We also offer life guarding courses and those can all be found by visiting redcross.org/takeaclass."

You can also take life saving courses like First Aid, CPR, and AED training.

