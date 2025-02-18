Ahead of the snow, these Middle Tennessee schools are closing on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Snowfall will start accumulating in part of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday night, with these school districts already closing for Wednesday.
Cold air will be in place all week, and an area of low pressure that will develop to our south will bring moisture up from the Gulf. That moisture along with temperatures below freezing will support snow. This has placed us under a Storm 5 Alert from now until Wednesday afternoon.
This is for Feb. 18. We will update this list as more districts let us know.
Here is who is closed so far:
- Austin Peay State University
- Bedford County
- Benton County
- Cheatham County
- Dickson County
- Perry County
- Stewart County
- Weakley County
