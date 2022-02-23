Watch
News

Actions

Air Canada to begin nonstop service from Nashville to Montreal this summer

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File photo - Nashville International Airport
BNA security
Posted at 4:29 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:54:52-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Travelers will soon have a new nonstop international destination available from Music City.

Starting in June, Air Canada will offer nonstop service from Nashville to Montreal. The service will be offered twice weekly at first, then grow to three times a week after June 25.

"Whether you’re looking to visit Montreal for a hockey game or enjoy the city’s rich history and culture, this new Air Canada nonstop service will be music to your ears," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. "Even more, Montreal is a major connection to Europe and beyond, opening up possibilities for greater international travel for Middle Tennessee. We’ve been working toward adding this nonstop flight for quite some time, and it’s great timing as BNA is picking back up where we left off and soaring higher than ever."

The airline already offers nonstop service from Nashville to Toronto.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now