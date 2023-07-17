NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may way to be careful if you have outdoor plans this week. There's an air quality health alert in effect for most of Tennessee and Kentucky.

It went into effect at midnight on Monday.

Nashville is in a code orange, but areas like Clarksville and Dickson, TN are in a code red. Code orange means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups like children and teenagers, people with asthma or respiratory issues should limit time outdoors, people with heart or lung disease and older adults.

Code red means everyone may begin to have some adverse health effects and that more sensitive groups may have more serious effects.

The best way to stay safe is to choose less strenuous activities like walking instead of running so you don't breathe as hard but limit that time and be indoors as much as possible.