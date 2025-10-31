Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Air traffic control staffing shortage causes ground delay at BNA Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Air traffic control staffing shortage has caused a ground delay at BNA Friday.

The FAA reports that the Ground Delay began at 10 a.m. and will end by 4:59 p.m. at BNA.

