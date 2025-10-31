Air traffic control staffing shortage causes ground delay at BNA Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Air traffic control staffing shortage has caused a ground delay at BNA Friday.

The FAA reports that the Ground Delay began at 10 a.m. and will end by 4:59 p.m. at BNA.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay program for Nashville International Airport due to an air traffic control staffing shortage. Travelers are advised to monitor flight status and contact their airline for updates before arriving at BNA. pic.twitter.com/1bITjgkazx — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) October 31, 2025

