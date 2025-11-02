Air travelers may face delays after FAA issued ground stop in Nashville

UPDATE 12 p.m.

A temporary ground stop was issued for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport.

___________

Air travelers may face some delays after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay Sunday morning for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport due to staffing issues.

The program has since been lifted.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight status throughout the day.

