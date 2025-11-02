Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Air travelers may face delays after FAA issued ground stop in Nashville

Flights heading to Nashville International Airport are facing delays today due to air traffic control staffing shortage. There was a ground delay for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport earlier Sunday morning.
Ground stop at Nashville International
Posted

UPDATE 12 p.m.
A temporary ground stop was issued for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport.

___________
Air travelers may face some delays after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay Sunday morning for incoming flights to Nashville International Airport due to staffing issues.

The program has since been lifted.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight status throughout the day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com

Blind woman entertains assisted living neighbors, plays seven instruments

“I’ve never met anyone like Tennie.”

That’s how one neighbor at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro describes Tennie Fitzpatrick, who has mastered as many as seven different musical instruments. Each day, Tennie shares those talents with residents, workers and visitors. It’s an ability Tennie herself believes is “a gift from God.” That’s because Tennie is blind, and overcame a difficult, abusive childhood.  Forrest Sanders shares this truly inspirational story.

- Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.