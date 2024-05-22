Airbnb announce new technology to deny renters for Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're neighbors with a short-term rental, and you've been bracing yourself for the upcoming summer holidays, there's one company that's looking to make sure you don't get stuck with partiers next door.

Airbnb say they are cracking down on disruptive holiday parties by denying certain booking reservations. The company says they have technology that looks into bookings and identifies if they are potentially higher risk for partiers.

The system looks at a range of factors, which include the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s hometown and whether the booking is at the last minute to determine whether a booking should be blocked. Disruptive parties are banned in Airbnb's, and they say Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend are when they see a spike in those type of bookings.

In Tennessee, Airbnb says approximately 1,200 people were deterred from booking an entire home listing over the Memorial and Fourth of July weekends last year, including approximately 400 people in Nashville. More than 67,500 people across the country were blocked from booking.

So to prevent that this year they're giving hosts free noise sensors, support from law enforcement and more to get ahead of any issues before they start.

Guests who are prevented from booking an entire home will have the option to book a private room or hotel room on Airbnb instead, where their host is more likely to be on-site.