Airbnb cracking down on parties ahead of summer holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Airbnb is cracking down on parties in its rentals. The company is encouraging the community to use a support line to report any unruly behavior.

The company made a lot of changes a few years ago when some situations got out of hand and even turned deadly in some cases. They're hoping to push out these measures that will keep the whole community safe.

In Nashville alone, there are more than 8,500 rentals and with summer holidays coming up this week the company restated its policies about reporting rowdy visitors which includes a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line.

The Neighborhood Support team can also be reached at 1 (855) 635-7754.

If a neighbor has an urgent issue, they can call the number to report a party in progress if they see any red flags. Airbnb said then a specialized Safety team could step in.

There are also updated tools on the site that flag suspicious reservations -- like ones made at the last minute, single-night rentals and reservations from guests with a spotty rental history.

The company said in a statement, "We are committed to helping our hosts promote responsible travel in their neighborhoods and working to reduce the risk of disruptive parties."

Since instituting the party ban, reports of parties have dropped by more than half.