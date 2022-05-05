Airbnb cracking down on summer holiday parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airbnb is planning to put more regulations in place to stop unauthorized parties from happening this summer. It comes as short-term rentals continue to pop up all over Music City.

The rental company is calling them "strict anti-party measures," which were in place last year during summer holidays like Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

Essentially, if guests don't have a history of positive reviews on the site, they won't be allowed to book a home for only one night. In some cases, guests would be restricted for two-night stays as well for reservations that are made locally or last minute. In turn, Airbnb believes it would prevent guests from securing a home to throw big one-night parties.

For local reservations, Airbnb said people will also have to agree to anti-party rules and could be held legally accountable if they're not followed.

Last year when these measures were in place more than 126,000 guests were impacted, unable to book certain reservations for holiday weekends.

In Nashville, data from AirDNA shows there are almost 7,000 active rentals.

Airbnb said this decision was made again for a second year in a row as some recent unauthorized parties have gotten out of hand, causing people to not only be injured but lose their lives.