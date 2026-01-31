Airbnb providing free emergency housing to residents displaced by winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airbnb is providing free emergency housing to residents that are displaced by the winter storm that has struck Nashville.

Anyone who is interested in supporting residents can visit Airbnb.org to sign up to offer free or discounted stays as an Airbnb.org host or donate to Airbnb.org.

100 percent of donations go directly toward connecting people in crisis with emergency housing.

Learn more here.

