Airbnb providing free emergency housing to residents displaced by winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airbnb is providing free emergency housing to residents that are displaced by the winter storm that has struck Nashville.
Anyone who is interested in supporting residents can visit Airbnb.org to sign up to offer free or discounted stays as an Airbnb.org host or donate to Airbnb.org.
100 percent of donations go directly toward connecting people in crisis with emergency housing.
Learn more here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp