Airbnb to crack down on unauthorized New Year's Eve parties in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airbnb announced plans to crack down on parties over New Year's Eve weekend in Nashville.

There will be a block on certain one-night reservations for entire home listings in Nashville. Other cities will also be included in the plan.

Additionally, for two-night reservations, Airbnb plans to deploy more "stringent restrictions" for reservations that "may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties."

These restrictions will only impact guests who do not have a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb has an ongoing global party ban that was established in 2020.

The short-term rental company implemented a similar plan last year to prevent parties during the holiday weekend. Airbnb said it estimates these efforts reduced disruptive parties and deterred more than 1,100 bookings on entire home listings in Music City.