Airline creates new flights from Nashville to Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new carrier to Nashville International Airport will create two nonstop destination flights to Canada in 2022.

Flair Airlines will fly to Edmonton and Toronto. Both flights will operate twice-weekly beginning in April 2022.

“Traveling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America,” said Stephen Jones, Flair Airlines president and CEO. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend break on Vancouver Island or hiking in the Rockies, Flair will get you there affordably.”

Edmonton is a first-ever route for Nashville International Airport. Flair’s Toronto flight adds to existing nonstop service from Nashville to Ontario. Other Canadian air service at BNA includes Calgary, courtesy of another carrier.

Flair is Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier and brings Nashville International Airport’s total number of airline partners to 17.

“Getting to Canada will be even easier with the addition of Flair Airlines and nonstop service to Edmonton and Toronto,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “This is fantastic news for Nashville, Middle Tennessee and our neighbors to the north. We’re excited to welcome Flair and can’t wait to inaugurate this new international service next April.”

Schedule: