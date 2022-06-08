Airline flight cancellations continue during peak travel season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Americans are starting to launch their summer vacations, and many are facing flight cancellations.

Repeated issues are arising — spikes in travelers caused by work breaks or holidays, in combination with airline staffing shortages, have been leading to lots of canceled or changed flights.

"We're still at an infrastructure that can't handle the load, whether it's airlines, airports or just staffing," said CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg. "Before, the airlines claimed it was a weather issue, then they claimed it was staff shortages, then they tried to cut the number of flights — that didn't work. Then they tried to cut the number of routes."

"Earlier this week American Airlines actually grounded 100 planes and then admitted they didn't have the pilots to fly those planes. So, expect more crowded skies — at least in terms of the number of people on your plane — fewer flights and higher fares," Greenberg said.

Greenberg also advised that it's always a good idea to book the first flight of the day to put yourself in the best position in case of day-of cancellations.